AI model turns into cybercriminal tool: What it means for security

Anthropic, the company behind the large language model Claude, has released a report detailing how people have misused the artificial intelligence (AI) platform with “criminal intent”. It cited various cases of misuse, including a large-scale extortion operation, a fraudulent employment scheme from North Korea, and the sale of AI-generated ransomware by a cybercriminal with only basic coding skills.

What’s happening

* AI models are being used to perform sophisticated cyberattacks, not just advise on how to carry them out

* Actors with limited technical skills have used AI to conduct complex operations, like developing ransomware

* Cybercriminals have