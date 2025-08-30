Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

In a blog post, Google clarified that the issue is not limited to the Salesforce-Drift integration, but also affects other connected systems, making the impact broader than initially believed

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Google has warned its 2.5 billion Gmail users of a security risk linked to a data breach in a third-party Salesforce system earlier this year. The breach, first reported in June, has widened in scope and could expose a large number of accounts to phishing attempts.
 
In a blog post, Google clarified that the issue is not limited to the Salesforce-Drift integration, but also affects other connected systems, making the impact broader than initially believed. The company has urged users to remain cautious of suspicious emails and phishing campaigns.
 
According to Forbes, Google has now issued a separate warning advising most Gmail users to change their passwords to reduce the risk of unauthorised access. The company has also urged users to enable two-factor authentication and consider using passkeys for stronger account protection.
 
 
Adding to the concern, reports by Cybernews and Forbes revealed what experts are calling the largest password leak in history. Billions of login credentials are now being traded on the dark web, posing a global risk.
 
Investigators found more than 30 separate databases, each containing millions to billions of stolen records. Unlike older leaks, this data was gathered through “infostealer” malware, malicious software that secretly collects usernames and passwords from infected devices.
 
The fresh, organised nature of this stolen data makes it especially dangerous, as hackers can use it to launch targeted attacks on users worldwide.
 

