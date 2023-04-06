close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple unveiling VR headset at WWDC, says 'last hope' to convince investors

Apple will reportedly introduce its long-rumoured AR/VR headset during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

IANS San Francisco
Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will reportedly introduce its long-rumoured AR/VR headset during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the announcement will mark an important step in the company's efforts to convince investors that the device have a chance to be the next star product.

"There is currently insufficient evidence to suggest that AR/VR headsets can become the next star product in consumer electronics in the foreseeable future," Kuo said.

"Apple's announcement event is likely the last hope for convincing investors that the AR/VR headset device could have a chance to be the next star product in consumer electronics," he added.

Kuo in his report further outlines that both Sony and Meta have faced significant struggles in gaining widespread adoption with their respective AR and VR headset products.

"The product lifecycle shipment for Meta's Quest Pro is only around 300,000 units," he said.

Moreover, Kuo stated that Sony has cut its 2023 production plan for the PlayStation VR2 headset by about 20 per cent, while Pico, China's largest AR/VR headset brand, saw its 2022 shipments fall 40 per cent short of expectations.

Also Read

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Apple delays AR glasses, now plans cheaper mixed-reality headset in 2024

Apple pushes back mixed-reality headset debut 2 months to June amid issues

iPhone moment: Apple's mixed-reality headset may not debut at WWDC 2023

Trai invites views on process to allocate spectrum for satellite services

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Made-in-India iPhones surge as Apple moves production away from China

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Marya

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues.

--IANS

shs/prw/pgh

Topics : Apple Inc | Tim Cook | steve jobs | Tim Cook salary

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Premium

India plans to get ahead of the curve in 6g telecom technology

6g, telecom,
4 min read

Govt not considering to regulate artificial intelligence growth: Vaishnaw

Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning
2 min read

Meta's Facebook to let you play games during video calls on Messenger

Facebook
2 min read

Snapchat introduces some safety enhancement tools in its AI chatbot

Snapchat
2 min read

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
2 min read

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter

HDFC Bank
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon