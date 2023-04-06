close

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

Google has introduced a new "data deletion policy", which aims to empower users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data, requiring Android apps to allow users to delete their accounts

IANS San Francisco
Google

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Google has introduced a new "data deletion policy", which aims to empower users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data, requiring Android apps to allow users to delete their accounts from the app and on the web.

"For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online," Google said in a blogpost.

According to the company, the move aims to "better educate" users about their data control and to foster trust in both apps and the Play Store in general.

Additionally, developers can provide users with more options -- users, who do not wish to delete their entire account, can choose to delete only certain data (such as activity history, images, or videos).

In cases where developers have a legitimate reason for retaining certain data, like security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, they must clearly disclose those practices, the company said.

The policy is taking effect in stages.

The tech giant mentioned that creators have until December 7 to answer questions about data deletion in their app's safety form.

Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in their app's store listing in early 2024.

Developers who need more time can file for an extension in Play Console until May 31, 2024, to comply with the new policy.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Topics : Google Alphabet | Sundar Pichai | Google apps | India data privacy

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

