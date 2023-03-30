close

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

The Apple WWDC23 returns in online format, but there is also a special in-person experience planned at Apple Park in Cupertino for developers and students on the opening day

Business Standard New Delhi
Apple WWDC23

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 6:39 AM IST
Apple on Wednesday announced the return of its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC). The American technology giant will host the event in online format from June 5 through June 9, 2023. However, there is also a special in-person experience planned at Apple Park in Cupertino for developers and students on the opening day.
“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

The Apple WWDC23 is free for all developers to attend. It will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. This year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers.


For a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on June 5, developers and students can apply at Apple Developer site and app. Requests to attend the special in-person event are accepted until April 4 at 9:00 am (PDT) from current Apple developer program members, Apple entrepreneur camp alumni, swift student challenge winners (2020 to 2022), and current Apple developer enterprise program members.
2023 Challenge applicants can opt in to be included in a separate random selection process for winners when they submit their app playground, said Apple.

Topics : Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple iOS | Apple WWDC

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

