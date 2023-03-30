WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Apple on Wednesday announced the return of its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC). The American technology giant will host the event in online format from June 5 through June 9, 2023. However, there is also a special in-person experience planned at Apple Park in Cupertino for developers and students on the opening day.