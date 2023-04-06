GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

“Apple products and platforms are designed to keep your personal data and company information secure. Key security features, like hardware-based device encryption, can’t be disabled by mistake. Touch ID and Face ID make it easy to secure every device. Our team can also advise on Apps to help you choose from the 235,000 apps for people at work. Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in every one. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences and efficient operations that help your business grow,” the announcement from Apple reads.

Apple on Thursday announced the launch of support for small-and-medium enterprises on its online store in India. The American technology giant has enabled support by putting in place a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software and services.