close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp users may need to switch on their old phone to verify themselves for using the app on a new device, the company said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp users may need to switch on their old phone to verify themselves for using the app on a new device, the company said on Thursday.

In addition to this, the company will be rolling out two new features, including device verification to help prevent malware from taking over the WhatsApp account and sending out messages without the user's knowledge or permission.

"If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device we want to double-check that it's really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The move provides an extra layer of security to WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp said that it is concerned about malware that infects a mobile phone in much the same way a virus infects a computer.

"Malware is used to advance account takeover (ATO) attacks that send messages without the user's knowledge or permission. In our ongoing effort to safeguard peoples' accounts and information on WhatsApp, we're introducing a new security measure called Device Verification to help prevent ATO attacks," the company said.

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage

Is it time to think of WhatsApp as a public service?

How WhatsApp is turning into a spammer's paradise?

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

Device Verification blocks the attacker's connection while allowing the victim to use their WhatsApp account uninterrupted, it said.

Meta-owned firms will roll out Automatic Security Codes to help ensure that users are chatting with the intended recipient.

"You can check this manually by going to the Encryption tab under a contact's info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we're rolling out a security feature based on a process called "Key Transparency" that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you'll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured," the firm said.

Topics : whatsapp | smartphones

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon