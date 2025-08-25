BGMI redeem codes for August 25: How to win Gulping Gull backpack, and more

Krafton India has launched the 21st batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total number of BGMI redeem codes to 1,050. Each batch contains 50 unique codes that players can use to unlock in-game items such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other upgrades. This batch also features a dedicated code for the Gulping Gull backpack.
Players can claim these codes through BGMI’s official rewards portal. The codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or activated via unofficial channels will be invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 25:
- EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
- EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
- EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
- EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
- EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
- EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
- EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
- EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
- EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
- EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
- EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
- EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
- EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
- EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
- EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
- EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
- EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
- EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
- EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
- EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
- EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
- EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
- EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
- EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
- EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
- EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
- EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
- EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
- EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
- EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
- EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
- EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
- EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
- EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
- EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
- EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
- EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
- EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
- EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
- EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
- EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
- EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
- EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
- EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
- EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
- EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
- EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
- EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
- EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
- EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.