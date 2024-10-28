Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Bitcoin traders refocus on $70,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Bitcoin traders refocus on $70,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Cryptocurrencies dropped last week, following a report that US was investigating stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Ltd. for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules

Bitcoin

Enthusiasm around the largest digital asset comes as the US presidential election draws near. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Teresa Xie 
Bitcoin traders are targeting the $70,000 price level last reached in June once again after cryptocurrencies briefly dipped across the board late Friday and US exchange-traded funds continued to see steady inflows.  
“This is a continuation on the trends we’ve recently seen established in the space,” said Stephane Ouellette, co-founder and chief executive officer of FRNT Financial. “We’re in the early phases of a global liquidity cycle and we would expect lower interest rates and fiscal policy liquidity to continue to act as a tailwind for Bitcoin over time.”
 
Cryptocurrencies dropped at the end of last week, following a report that the US was investigating stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Ltd. for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules. A Tether spokesperson said the firm had no knowledge of any investigations. 
 
 
Stablecoins such as Tether play a crucial role as gateways to cryptocurrency markets because they’re an intermediary step for using fiat money to buy tokens like Bitcoin, and vice versa. They’re also often used as collateral for crypto loans. Tether is the world’s most-traded cryptocurrency. 
chart
 
Enthusiasm around the largest digital asset comes as the US presidential election draws near. Digital asset inflows reached $910 million last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $27 billion, nearly triple the 2021 record, according to a report from CoinShares. 
 
“We believe that current Bitcoin prices and flows are heavily influenced by US politics, with the recent surge in inflows likely linked to the Republicans’ poll gains,” James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, said in the note.
 
Inflows came almost entirely from Bitcoin. Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, saw outflows of $35 million last week — the largest of any asset during the period, according to the report.

More From This Section

Sarah Friar

OpenAI's 75% of revenue comes from paying consumers: CFO Sarah Friar

facebook, meta

Meta building AI search engine to cut reliance on Google, Bing: Report

Apple Intelligence (Source: Apple)

Apple Intelligence debuts with limited features, more to come in December

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts regulation

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Google readying Gemini 2.0 and AI agent for automating web tasks: Report

 
Options traders have also been increasing bets that Bitcoin will reach a record high of $80,000 by the end of November regardless of who wins the US election. The implied volatility for Bitcoin options coming due around the Nov. 5 election day is elevated, with the wagers skewed toward call options that give the buyer the right to buy the cryptocurrency at new highs. 
 
Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $73,797 in March after surging for weeks amid optimism that demand for the ETFs would overwhelm the amount of tokens available for sale. The price subsequently retreated by more than 30 per cent by early August, before embarking on the current bull market run. 
 
“Last week, [billionaire hedge fund manager] Paul Tudor Jones highlighted Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in a world where all signs a pointing towards fiat debasement,” Ouellette said. “This dynamic will continue to benefit Bitcoin over-time as new entrants make portfolio allocation decision for the next market cycle that include Bitcoin.” 
 

Also Read

Bitcoin

Bitcoin falls 4.7% as West Asia tension spurs caution across markets

CoinFlip Bitcoin ATM in Australia

Australia leads world market in crypto ATM growth as kiosks pour in

Bitcoin

Bitcoin touches $65,000 mark on Powell pivot, streak of ETF flows

Bitcoin, crypto

Capula, Schonfeld, Point72 among hedge funds riding Bitcoin ETFs: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's bitcoin stockpile plan stirs debate ahead of US elections

Topics : Bitcoin ETF cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon