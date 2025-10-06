Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

Several Indian users faced disruptions as OpenAI's ChatGPT went down for about an hour, according to DownDetector

ChatGPT

ChatGPT(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for several users in India for approximately an hour. According to DownDetector, an Ookla-owned platform that provides real-time information on service outages and disruptions, around 700 reports of the AI chatbot going down were recorded between 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm. According to the platform, most of the reports came from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more.
 
Other cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more also reported issues with the functioning of the OpenAI chatbot.
 
According to a report by Outlook Business, ChatGPT also suffered an outage at the beginning of September in regions like India, the US, the UK, and the EU.
 

Also Read

Sam Altman

Why Sam Altman is offering studios 'opt-in' control over Sora content

Sam Altman, OpenAI

OpenAI's Sam Altman seeks funds for infra push during Asia tour: Report

ChatGPT

OpenAI launches parental controls for ChatGPT following teen's death

Tech Wrap September 26

Tech Wrap Sept 26: Sony Pulse Elevate, Meta AI 'Vibes', ChatGPT Pulse

OpenAI's ChatGPT Pulse feature

ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

OpenAI working on screenless AI device

In related news, OpenAI and former Apple design chief, Jony Ive, have been working together to create a range of AI-powered devices which will be different to smartphones and wearables. However, according to a report by the Financial Times, the company has run into a series of technical issues with the development, leading to a potential delay in the development of the device.
 
Sources familiar with the AI device’s development reportedly told the Financial Times that the companies are facing challenges in finalising both the assistant’s voice and personality, as well as determining the computing budget required for the device.
The collaboration between OpenAI and io is expected to produce more than a single device. In addition to the AI assistant, the companies are reportedly exploring other products such as smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable AI pin. This aligns with OpenAI’s earlier indication of plans to launch a new “family” of AI-native devices aimed at helping users “create all sorts of wonderful things.”

More From This Section

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Discord platform

Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

YouTube Music's new AI hosts feature is being tested

Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

Topics : ChatGPT OpenAI AI Models Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon