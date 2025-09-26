Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, a mobile-only feature for Pro users that delivers personalised daily reports based on chats, feedback, and connected apps like Gmail and Calendar

OpenAI's ChatGPT Pulse feature

OpenAI's ChatGPT Pulse feature

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is rolling out a new feature in ChatGPT called Pulse, designed to deliver personalised morning reports to users. The company explained that Pulse uses ChatGPT to research, curate, and assemble updates tailored to each individual based on their chat history, feedback, and linked apps such as calendars. Users can refine the experience further by telling the chatbot what to prioritise and what to skip.
 
The concept is somewhat similar to Samsung’s Now Brief on its high-end Galaxy devices, which leverages Galaxy AI to pull data from apps like calendar, weather, and health to produce multiple daily summaries.
 
  At present, ChatGPT Pulse is in preview for Pro subscribers and can only be accessed on mobile devices.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia-OpenAI deal sparks concerns over circular financing in AI boom

Open AI

OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

Nvidia

More questions than answers in Nvidia's $100 billion OpenAI deal

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise on AI optimism as tech surges, gold at fresh peaks

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in startup OpenAI

ChatGPT Pulse: Details

According to OpenAI, the system performs “asynchronous research” each night, pulling from stored memory, chat history, and user feedback to generate a tailored daily report. These updates may include follow-ups on past discussions, suggestions like recipe ideas based on preferences, and more.
 
Users can also link services like Gmail and Google Calendar for added context. For instance, when Calendar is connected, Pulse may propose a draft agenda for a meeting, remind about an upcoming birthday gift, or suggest restaurants for a trip.
  The updates are presented as visual cards for quick viewing, with the option to expand for details. Each report lasts only for that day unless saved as a chat or followed up on, in which case it becomes part of the user’s chat history.
 
Although the updates are generated automatically, users can influence what Pulse researches for them daily. A ‘curate’ button lets them specify future topics—such as requesting a Friday roundup of local events, which will then be added to that day’s report.
 
Users can also provide quick feedback by giving a thumbs up or thumbs down, and review or erase their feedback history. OpenAI noted that, over time, this input will help make Pulse increasingly tailored and useful for each individual.

More From This Section

Xiaomi 17 series

Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official: Check specs

Citi

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Tech Wrap September 25

Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in new colour

Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series

Google Android for PC

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit: Google confirms Android for PC debut next year

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon