Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

Discord says one of its third-party support providers was breached, exposing limited user data including names, emails, billing details, and some government ID images

Discord platform

Discord platform

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Discord has revealed a data security incident involving one of its third-party customer service providers. The company confirmed that an unauthorized party gained access to information belonging to a limited number of users and attempted to extort money from Discord. The company stressed that its own systems were not directly compromised and that steps were taken immediately to contain the breach.

What happened?

According to Discord, the breach occurred after one of its third-party customer support providers was compromised. The attackers gained access to information from users who had contacted Discord’s “Customer Support” or “Trust & Safety” teams. The company noted that the unauthorized party’s goal was to obtain data and demand a financial ransom. 
 

What data was involved?

Discord says the exposed information may include
  • Name, Discord username, email and other contact details if provided to Discord customer support
  • Limited billing information such as payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, and purchase history if associated with a user’s account
  • IP addresses
  • Messages with customer service agents 
  • Limited corporate data (training materials, internal presentations)
Additionally, a small number of government ID images — such as driver’s licenses or passports — were also exposed from users who had appealed an age determination. The company clarified that full credit card numbers, CCV codes, account passwords, and Discord activity outside of support conversations were not affected. 

Also Read

social media, social media apps

WhatsApp, Reddit hit by Australia's social media ban; check full list here

Discord

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

Special Breaking News

French PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns after under a month in office

Special Breaking News

Man hurls shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court over 'ask your deity' remark

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's high; Nifty50 above 25k; IT, private bank shares rise; Vi down 5%

What is Discord doing now?

Discord is currently notifying affected users via official emails. The company also said that impacted individuals will be informed if their ID documents may have been accessed. The company has urged users to remain cautious of suspicious communication and assured that phone calls will not be used to reach out about this incident.
 
Meanwhile Discord said that it has revoked the provider’s access to its ticketing system, launched an internal investigation, and hired a computer forensics firm to assist with remediation.

More From This Section

YouTube Music's new AI hosts feature is being tested

Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

WhatsApp

Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series pre-orders in India begin October 7: Details here

Topics : Discord Social Media data security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon