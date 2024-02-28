Sensex (    %)
                        
China's HONOR mulls smart wearable to rival Samsung Galaxy Ring: Report

HONOR CEO in a statement to CNBC said that the "HONOR ring" will be a part of the company's broader focus on health

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Huawei spin-off consumer technology brand HONOR is reportedly planning to launch a smart ring with health-and-fitness features to counter Samsung Galaxy Ring. George Zhao, HONOR CEO, said to CNBC at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona that the company is developing its own smart ring
“Internally, we have this kind of solution, now we are working on that part, so in the future you can have the HONOR ring,” Zhao said in his statement to CNBC. Zhao did not reveal any specification detail about the device currently in the works, but said that the product will be a part of the company’s broader focus on health.

HONOR has recently expanded into the wearable category with new devices such as smartwatches, which also comes with a few health-tracking features. With a smart ring, the company could link it with their existing health app to collect more health related data, much like what Samsung is planning to do.
Samsung previewed its upcoming Galaxy Ring at the MWC and confirmed that the wearable device will launch sometime this year. The South Korean tech giant said that the upcoming wearable is its smallest health and fitness device that will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness.
Although the company did not reveal any specification for the Galaxy Ring, the company did reportedly mention that the device would be capable of providing details related to sleep, heart rate, movement and respiration. During the showcase, Samsung reportedly said that it expects the battery on the Galaxy Ring to last in-between five to nine days.
The prototype model displayed at the event came in platinum silver, ceramic black, and gold finishes and was available in multiple sizes.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

