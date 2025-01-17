Business Standard

'Community Notes' model on Meta platforms will not apply to paid ads

Meta

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Facebook parent Meta's "Community Notes", similar to that used on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, will not apply to paid ads when they arrive later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. 
Community Notes on Meta platforms will be enabled for organic content, according to the report, citing a message from a Meta employee to ad buyers. Organic content are posts that Meta hasn't been paid to promote. 
Aspects of the program remain subject to change, the report said, adding that brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes when they first go live. 
 
"We are making the transition to Community Notes over the next couple of months in the United States and, as with any new product rollout, we'll continually evaluate and improve it over the course of the year," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. 
Any assertions about how the product will work aside from what we've already officially communicated are pure speculation, a Meta spokesperson said in response to the report. 

In Meta's biggest overhaul of its approach to managing political content, the company scrapped its US fact-checking program last week and announced plans to a system of "Community Notes" ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. 
The social media company will start phasing in "Community Notes" in the US over the next couple of months and improve the model over the year. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

