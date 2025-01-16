Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 03:58 PM IST

Google testing AI tool to minimise pop-ups on Chrome browser: Check details

Google testing AI tool to minimise pop-ups on Chrome browser: Check details

Named PermissionsAI, the new feature leverages Google's "Permission Predictions Service" and Gemini Nano 2 AI model to assess whether a user is likely to approve such requests

Google Chrome

Photo: Bloomberg

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Google is reportedly testing an AI-powered feature for its Chrome browser aimed at reducing intrusive pop-ups during browsing. According to a report by TechRadar, the new feature named "PermissionsAI," is designed to automatically handle pop-ups requesting access to users' locations or permissions to send notifications.
 
PermissionsAI leverages Google's "Permission Predictions Service" and the Gemini Nano 2 AI model to assess whether a user is likely to approve such requests. If the user is unlikely to grant permission, the feature displays the request in a less intrusive format. For users who consistently deny such pop-ups, PermissionsAI stores the request discreetly, allowing them to respond later if needed.
 
 
The feature relies on analysing users' past interactions with similar requests to predict their likely response.
 
Currently in the testing phase, PermissionsAI is available exclusively on Chrome Canary, the experimental version of Google's browser, with a public release anticipated in the coming months.
 
Last week, it was reported that Google is testing a new AI feature called "Daily Listen," which creates personalised daily podcasts based on users' online interactions. The feature curates topics and stories of interest using data from a user's Google Search activity and their interaction with the Discover feed.

Daily Listen generates a five-minute AI-powered audio summary, offering an overview of the curated topics. The feature appears in the carousel under the Search bar within the Google app on Android and iOS. It also provides text transcripts for the audio, displayed in an interface similar to the Lyrics page in YouTube Music.
 

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

