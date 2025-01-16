Business Standard

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z-series foldables: Check deals

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z-series foldables: Check deals

Customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can get additional discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung has announced festive offers on its newest Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones. As part of the offer, Samsung is offering instant cashback on select bank cards and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options up to 24 months for both Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones.
 
Additionally, customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can get a discount of Rs 18,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and a discount of Rs 7,000 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
 
Samsung Festive Offers: Galaxy Z-series
 
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Bank cashback: Rs 15,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months (Rs 4167 per month onwards)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6:

  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Bank Cashback: Rs 20,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months (Rs 2500 per month onwards)
ALSO READ: Samsung previews upcoming AI features ahead of Jan 22 Galaxy Unpacked event 
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Details
 
Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California, where the Galaxy S25 series is likely to be unveiled. The event, scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM (IST), will be held in person and livestreamed through multiple platforms, including Samsung India's official website, Samsung Newsroom India, and the company's official YouTube channel.
Samsung has also announced its pre-reserve programme for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India. This programme enables customers interested in any model of the Galaxy S25 series to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to secure early access and avail special benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 at the time of purchase. Additionally, pre-reserving customers will gain access to special edition models and exclusive colour options.
 
Samsung has confirmed that its latest Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface will debut with the Galaxy S25 flagship line-up. This updated interface brings design improvements and a range of new Galaxy AI capabilities, such as enhanced writing tools, live transcription during call recording, multimodal input for the Sketch to Image feature, tailored lock screen suggestions, and more.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

