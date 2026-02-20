Datanomics: India's AI moment faces a compute and capital reality check
India shines as a global AI talent hub, but weak compute infrastructure and limited investment expose gaps that could constrain its ambition to compete with the US and China
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
As the AI summit in New Delhi — the fourth of its kind and the first hosted by India — brings together world leaders, the spotlight is firmly on how nations balance innovation with regulation. For India, the moment presents both opportunity and a reality check. Data reveals a mixed picture of strengths and structural gaps within its AI ecosystem.