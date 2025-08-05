Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July

X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino to be eMed Population Health's CEO. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital health platform eMed Population Health said on Tuesday it has appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of social media site X, as its chief executive officer. 
  The online weight management company's digital platform provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes.    Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies, stepped down from her role at the social media site in July, in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI startup, xAI.
 
Topics : Elon Musk Healthcare sector Obesity

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

