Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Digital health platform eMed Population Health said on Tuesday it has appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of social media site X, as its chief executive officer.
The online weight management company's digital platform provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)