Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones will feature built-in cooling fans, with the company claiming the most advanced air-cooling system ever on a smartphone

OPPO K13 Turbo series

OPPO K13 Turbo series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will be launching its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India on August 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed the racing-inspired design of the smartphone, and stated that the OPPO K13 Turbo series will be the first smartphone in India to feature a built-in cooling fan.
 
Alongside the launch date and design, OPPO has also disclosed several key details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset and pricing. 

OPPO K13 Turbo series: What to expect

While OPPO has not officially detailed the lineup, the K13 Turbo series is expected to include both a standard and a Pro model. The company has confirmed that the series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, built on TSMC’s 4nm architecture.
 
 
A highlight feature of the new series is its integrated cooling fan, branded “Storm Engine.” OPPO claims this is the most advanced air-cooling system on any smartphone to date. The fan module is flanked by two Mist Shadow LED lights that support up to eight colour variations.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 3

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro review: Content creator in me liked it for these reasons

OPPO Reno 14 series and Pad SE

OPPO launches Reno 14 series smartphones in India, Pad SE tablet tags along

OPPO Reno 14 series and OPPO Pad SE

OPPO Reno 14 series, Pad SE to launch on July 3: Livestream, what to expect

Tech Wrap July 1

Tech Wrap July 1: OnePlus Nord CE5, Redmi Note 14 Pro, OPPO Pad SE

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in the Indian market.
 
As for the specifications, GSMArena reported that the base OPPO K13 Turbo smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip will be reserved for the Pro variant. Both the smartphones are expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery and could feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating for water resistance.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Cameras: Dual rear camera set up
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS
  • Durability: IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9

More From This Section

xAI's Grok (Image: xAI)

Grok's new AI image, video generator can even make NSFW content: What is it

Spotify

Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

Break reminder in ChatGPT

OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Topics : Oppo smartphone Oppo India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon