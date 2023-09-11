HMD Global launches Nokia G42 5G budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Finnish electronics maker HMD Global on September 11 launched in India the Nokia G42 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 12,599, the smartphone will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon from September 15 at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available in So Purple and So Grey colours. Below are the specifications:

Nokia G42 5G: Specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, the Nokia G42 is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It has a 6.56-inch HD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for resistance against smudges and scratches. The phone boots Android 13, and it would get two years of operating system upgrades.

As for the cameras, the smartphone has a triple-camera set-up on the rear encompassing a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 20W fast wired charger. HMD Global said the phone would last for up to three days on a single charge. Besides, the company said that the phone’s back cover is composed of 65 per cent recycled plastic.

In the same price range, HMD Global also has the Nokia G21. At Rs 12,499, the smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch HD display of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. It comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The Nokia G21 is based on the Android 11 operating system. It is powered by a 5,050mAh battery. It sports a 50MP primary camera.