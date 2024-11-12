Business Standard
EU tells Apple to end geo-blocking on its services such as App Store

The EU said Apple had one month to propose commitments on it would address the geo-blocking it had identified

Reuters BRUSSELS
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Apple was told by the EU on Tuesday to stop geo-blocking, the practice of restricting content according to a user's geographical location, on services such as its App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts.
 
The European Commission said it had identified several potentially prohibited geo-blocking practices on some Apple Media Services and threatened enforcement measures by national regulators if Apple failed to address its concerns. 
"We are stepping up the fight against geo-blocking. No company, big or small, should unjustly discriminate customers based on their nationality, place of residence or place of establishment," said European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. 
 
The EU said Apple had one month to propose commitments on it would address the geo-blocking it had identified.

Topics : European Union Apple

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

