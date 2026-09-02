JioPC expands beyond JioHome: Check subscription plans and how it works

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has opened JioPC as a standalone subscription for consumers with an internet connection, regardless of their telecom or broadband provider. It was previously available only to JioHome broadband subscribers. Now, the service allows users to access a remote PC on their existing computers through an internet connection.

JioPC uses cloud computing to provide configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage on an existing computer. The service is aimed particularly at users with older PCs who want to access better hardware resources remotely.

The company said JioPC can be subscribed to and activated in less than five minutes without requiring data migration, hardware installation or downtime. The service requires a stable internet connection, including broadband or reliable 4G/5G connectivity.

JioPC: How it works

JioPC brings computing resources to an existing device through the cloud, allowing users to access higher computing performance without upgrading the physical hardware. According to Jio, even an eight-year-old computer can access the performance, storage and capabilities needed for modern AI-powered applications because computing-intensive AI processing takes place in the cloud.

ALSO READ: OpenAI says Apple has only itself to blame in trade-secret fight The service is positioned as an alternative for consumers who may otherwise have to replace ageing computers or spend on hardware upgrades. Jio said the offering could be relevant for homes, schools, professionals and small businesses as older computers struggle to keep pace with modern, AI-enabled software.

JioPC: Plans and prices

JioPC is available in two configurations: the standard JioPC plan with 8GB RAM and 500GB storage, and JioPC Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Two-month validity

JioPC: Rs 1,000

JioPC Ultra: Rs 1,200

Five-month validity

JioPC: Rs 2,000

JioPC Ultra: Rs 2,500

10+2 months validity

JioPC: Rs 4,000

JioPC Ultra: Rs 5,000

What is JioPC?

JioPC is a virtual desktop service from Jio Platforms designed to provide computing capabilities through the cloud. It offers access to essential desktop functions such as web browsing, document editing and virtual learning without requiring users to upgrade their computer hardware.

Initially available to JioHome broadband subscribers, JioPC can now be used by consumers regardless of their telecom or broadband provider, provided they have a stable internet connection.