Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Global markets fall sharply as AI slowdown worries hit chipmakers

Global markets fall sharply as AI slowdown worries hit chipmakers

Chip stocks plunged as AI leaders called for slower development, while surging oil prices added to inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A selloff in chipmakers dragged down stocks after leaders of artificial-intelligence giants proposed slowing the technology's development, with a rally in oil also weighing on sentiment. 
From the US to Europe and Asia, semiconductor shares came under heavy pressure. American powerhouses Nvidia and Broadcom slumped.  
A closely watched industry gauge sank 5 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent. Brent crude topped $108, raising concern about inflationary pressures in the countdown to this week's Federal Reserve decision. Short-term Treasury yields rose. 
A 3,800-word missive by Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei - which was endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk - said development of the most-advanced systems must be slowed in order to prevent AI slipping beyond human control and inflicting catastrophic harm.  
 
On Monday, Microsoft's AI researchers have released a new set of guiding tenets that they say boil down to five words: People matter more than AI.  

Also Read

Dan Horiba

HORIBA India may chip in with local semicon gear as demand buildspremium

semiconductors chipmakers

India's semiconductor sector draws $1.4 bn funding, half of it since 2025

chips, semiconductor

Anthropic's AI warning may weigh on chip stocks, but trade seen intact

The National Stock Exchange of India building in Mumbai.

Global funds turn wary of Indian stocks as AI boom draws money elsewhere

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex recovers 622 pts from day's low but ends in red; Nifty at 23,398

If the latest developments push out the timing of promised AI returns, it makes sense that investors would become less enthusiastic, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. 
While US industry leaders are not advocating a full pause, the latest commentary suggests that safety considerations could, and should, slow the pace of frontier AI development, according to Justin Post and Nitin Bansal at Bank of America. 
"We believe concerns on AI deployment could be a sentiment negative for the AI value chain,” they wrote. "Despite potential concerns, we continue to believe AI capacity will have strong multi-year demand.” 
At HSBC, Max Kettner says calls for a slower AI buildout and resulting fears for the tech sector are “overblown.”
This could actually help profitability of AI companies eventually, he said. 
"Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday.
Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments.  
A meeting between Iran and several Gulf Arab nations over a temporary shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz was postponed, highlighting tensions with the Islamic Republic. 
 

More From This Section

Microsoft

Microsoft drafts AI code to keep all future systems under human control

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Trai Chairman

Trai calls for human oversight, safeguards as AI reshapes telecom

refurbished smartphones

Are soaring flagship prices making refurbished iPhones more appealing?

AI is pushing tech companies to deliver security updates faster as vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited more quickly.

Why your devices may get more security updates as AI changes cyber threats

Apple's iOS 27 brings new AI features, including Visual Intelligence, smarter Siri and AI-powered tools across apps.

iOS 27 rolls out today: What's new, eligible iPhone, and how to upgrade

Topics : stock markets semiconductor industry Nvidia

Buzzing :

Tata Sons ListingDelhi Traffic AdvisoryWeather UpdateBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 11:55 PM IST