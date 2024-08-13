Google announces rolling out of locally assembled Pixel 8 in India: Details

Google has announced that it is rolling out its made in India Pixel 8 smartphones in the country. Google had announced in October last year that it was planning to assemble its Pixel smartphone series in India.

“Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India,” Google India posted on X.

Google has told American global online newspaper TechCrunch that the Pixel 8 is the only model currently being manufactured locally and the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a are not included. After Pixel 8, Pixel A series is expected to be locally manufactured in India.