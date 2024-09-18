Google exploring RCS Encryption for Chats Between Android and iPhone users

Google Messages is a messaging service offering Rich Communications Services (RCS) with features such as message reactions, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, and more, to over one billion users. RCS has started rolling out on the iPhone with iOS 18, and many users are likely to prefer Google Messages for communication.

Google plans to extend cross-platform end-to-end encryption to RCS chats, a feature already available to users of Google Messages. The American technology company is reportedly exploring new features, including cross-platform end-to-end encryption (E2EE) between Android and iPhone. Google has stated that it is "working with the broader ecosystem to bring cross-platform E2EE to RCS chats as soon as possible," reports 9to5Google. The Google Messages app on Android already provides end-to-end encryption for RCS 1:1 and group chats, but this feature does not apply to conversations with iPhone users.

“We're proud to have offered end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in Google Messages with RCS since 2020. We believe that E2EE is a critical component of secure messaging, and we have been working with the broader ecosystem to bring cross-platform E2EE to RCS chats as soon as possible. Google is committed to providing a secure and private messaging experience for users, and we remain dedicated to making E2EE standard for all RCS users regardless of the platform,” said Elmer Weber, general manager at Google, in a LinkedIn post.

Google outlined its plans last year to support the MLS protocol for interoperable end-to-end encrypted messaging. Apple had expressed its intention to collaborate with GSMA members to incorporate encryption into the standard following the announcement of RCS for the iPhone.

The RCS Universal Profile 2.7 was finalised in June and introduced two new features: enabling replies and reactions (including custom reactions) to sent and received messages, and allowing the message sender to edit, recall, and delete messages previously sent for themselves and the recipient.