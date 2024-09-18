Google is reportedly expanding the availability of cross-device sharing features. These features are available for Android 11 and above and are rolling out widely with version 24.35.30 of Google Play Services on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

The American technology company announced the Android cross-device services at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference in May, with a wider rollout expected soon. The features are currently limited to call casting and internet sharing.

To access these features, users have to visit the Settings app on their Android device, select “Google”, then “Devices & sharing”, and finally “Cross-device services”. Users will need to set up their "device group" by activating the preferences on devices logged into the same Google Account. The device will recognise any other accounts. A toggle allows users to turn each feature on or off, and they can view "Your other devices," along with what has been "Added" or "Not added."