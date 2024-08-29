Google introduces custom chatbot creation with Gems for Gemini subscribers

Google is now offering Gemini subscribers the ability to create custom chatbots called Gems. These chatbots can be personalised with different characteristics through specific instructions. Users simply need to name the chatbot, provide it with instructions, and start using it.

“You can create and save Gems to customize responses in Gemini Apps to your specific needs,” said Google. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For users who prefer not to create a personalised chatbot, Google's pre-made Gems will be available. Customised chatbots are particularly useful for repetitive tasks, as they eliminate the need to provide instructions separately each time.

Gems were first introduced by Google during its I/O event in May and are now rolling out to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users on both mobile and desktop. The Gems feature is paid and available in over 150 countries and more than 30 languages.

Google's introduction of Gems appears to be a move to keep up with OpenAI, which last year announced custom GPTs accessible through the GPT Store, allowing users to create their own personalised GPTs.

Google has noted that Gems cannot be used to generate images and are not compatible with Gemini Live.

Google resumes image generation with Gemini AI chatbot

Google has also resumed offering users the ability to generate images of people using its Gemini AI chatbot. Google announced on its blog that it will release an early access version of this feature to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in English in the coming days. Google’s AI text-to-image generator, Imagen 3, was launched earlier this month and will be available on Gemini across all languages.

Google had previously stopped allowing Gemini to generate images of people after it produced historically inaccurate images. The resumption of image generation on Gemini will be powered by an upgraded Imagen 3 with built-in safety measures.