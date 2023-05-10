Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Pixel devices to AI, what to expect and how to watch

Google I/O 2023, the search engine giant’s annual developers’ conference, is set to kick off on May 10 at 10:30 pm (IST). At the event’s keynote address, the company would make announcements related to Pixel devices, artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and more. In the run-up to the event, Google unveiled the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a devices on its social media handles. To the uninitiated, Pixel Fold would be Google’s maiden foldable device with a bendable screen. The Pixel 7a would be a new addition in the Pixel 7 series, powered by its Tensor G2 chip.

Google I/O 2023: How to watch online

The Google I/O 2023 will livestream on YouTube. Besides, updates from the event will be available on various Google handles on social media platform. Users can register at io.google.com to get the latest update.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

On the hardware side of things, Google is likely to announce the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel tablet. On the software side, it is expected to announce Android 14 operating system of smartphones and tablet, and its generative AI service Bard.