Google I/O 2024 LIVE: Gemini AI, Android 15, and Pixie Assistant expected

Google I/O 2024 is set to commence today, May 14, at 10:30 pm (IST). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the focal point of Google’s annual developers' conference, with an anticipated announcement regarding Gemini AI. Moreover, expectations include disclosures about the Android 15 operating system and a new Pixel Assistant for Pixel devices.

Google I/O 2024: Where to watch

The Google I/O 2024 will kick off with a keynote address, which will be streamed live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel, catering to a global audience. For real-time updates, you can track developments here and access the event via the embedded video below.

Google I/O 2024: Anticipated announcements

During the keynote, Google is expected to focus on deeper integration of AI across its suite of services, encompassing Workspace applications, Search, and Assistant, among others. Speculation suggests the unveiling of a new AI-driven digital assistant, purportedly dubbed “Pixie”.

Moreover, it is likely that Google will announce the Android 15 operating system for smartphones and tablets. While the company has already made Android 15 available for developers prior to the conference, it is expected to share details on how the forthcoming iteration of Android will enhance user experiences on the platform. Android 15 is slated to introduce support for satellite connectivity in messaging applications, enhance the tap-to-pay functionality on Android smartphones, introduce screen record detection for privacy, and augment app compatibility for cover screens on foldable smartphones.