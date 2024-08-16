Google rolls out Gemini Live: What is it, how it works, and eligible phones

Google announced the Gemini Live during Made by Google 2024 and has reportedly begun a wide rollout to Pixel and Samsung devices, with further availability on Android in progress. The Gemini Live icon, a waveform with a sparkle, appears in the bottom right corner of the Gemini overlay and fullscreen app, according to 9to5Google. To access these features, users require a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Gemini Live is a conversational experience that lets you have free-flowing conversations with the digital assistant. Besides text input, Gemini Live is also available hands-free. Moreover, the assistant works in the background or even when the phone is locked.

Gemini Live: Availability

Gemini Live begins rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones, including select Pixel and Samsung devices, and in the coming weeks will expand to iOS and more languages.

Gemini Live: How it works

The introductory prompt for Gemini Live, titled "Go Live with Gemini," details that tapping the live buttons activates the microphone. Users can turn off the mic by tapping the Hold or End buttons or by saying "stop." The prompt also notes that some features, such as Extensions, are not yet available in Live. Chats are saved in the Gemini Apps Activity. Gemini Extensions are expected to be added later, allowing users to control their phone and access other apps via voice.

9to5Google has reported that the Gemini UI is clean, and users can exit the app to continue using their phone or lock the screen while talking. When using Gemini Live through the lock screen, a "Live with Gemini" notification appears, indicating that the mic is on and providing an End Live mode button. After ending the interaction, a transcript is generated in the "Recent" history list, showing text prompts and Gemini responses. Users can restart the conversation by tapping the Live button in the corner of the screen.

Gemini Live settings includes a new toggle for "Interrupt Live Responses," allowing users to interrupt the assistant. Additionally, Gemini’s voice toggle offers 10 star and space-themed voice options. These voice options are available both inside and outside of Live. The voice options are:

Nova: Calm - Mid-range voice

Ursa: Engaged - Mid-range voice

Vega: Bright - Higher voice

Pegasus: Engaged - Deeper voice

Orbit: Energetic - Deeper voice

Lyra: Bright - Higher voice

Orion: Bright - Deeper voice

Dipper: Engaged - Deeper voice

Eclipse: Energetic - Mid-range voice

Capella: British Accent - Higher voice