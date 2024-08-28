Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Google to allow some users to generate images of people after scandal

Google to allow some users to generate images of people after scandal

In February, Google came under fire for its image-generation tool, which depicted historically inaccurate scenes, including incorrect racial depictions

Google, Google Inc

The company said it will begin rolling out image generation of people to English-language users who pay for its Gemini Advanced product. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Julia Love

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Wednesday that it would resume allowing some consumers to use its artificial intelligence models to generate images of people, after a scandal earlier this year prompted the company to suspend the feature. 
 
In February, Google came under fire for its image-generation tool, which depicted historically inaccurate scenes, including incorrect racial depictions, when prompted to create images of people. Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai called the responses “completely unacceptable,” and the Mountain View, California-based company stopped accepting prompts for people while it worked to address the concerns raised.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Six months later, Google is ramping up once more. The company said it will begin rolling out image generation of people to English-language users who pay for its Gemini Advanced product, which offers access to some of the company’s most cutting edge AI models. Businesses will also be able to use the tool, which will be available in the coming days.

Dave Citron, a senior director for product management at Google, wrote in a blog post that the company had made “significant progress” in generating depictions of people through Imagen 3, an AI model that underpins some of its products.

“We’ve worked to make technical improvements to the product, as well as improved evaluation sets, red-teaming exercises and clear product principles,” Citron wrote. Red teaming simulates using a product to find its potential harms before it reaches the public. “Of course, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to  feedback from early access Gemini Advanced users as we keep improving.”

Citron said users would not be able to create photorealistic imagery, identifiable individuals, portrayals of minors or “excessively gory, violent or sexual scenes.” Google will gradually bring the feature to more users, he added. 

Also Read

Bengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is all set to file its draft red herring prospectus within the second week of September to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden initial public offering (IP

Ather Energy, Google partner to give real-time info on charging stations

Google rolls out quick reply redesign on Gmail for Android: What is new

Google rolls out quick reply redesign on Gmail for Android: What is new

Take notes for me in Google Meet

Google Meet adds 'Take notes for me' AI feature: What is it, how it works

Android 15

Google to roll out Android 15 update for eligible phones in October: Report

YouTube

YouTube hacked? Google's new AI assistant can help you recover channel

Topics : Google Google Alphabet artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon