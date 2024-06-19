Business Standard
Google launches Gemini Chatbot service in India, other South Asian nations

This announcement marks a significant step in Google's efforts to broaden the reach of its chatbot technology beyond select markets, as per reports by GSM Arena

According to Google's support page, Gemini in Messages currently supports languages such as French in Canada and English in various countries. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google has announced the global expansion of its Gemini service, making the app and Gemini Advanced available in India, along with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.
This announcement marks a significant step in Google's efforts to broaden the reach of its chatbot technology beyond select markets, as per reports by GSM Arena.
Initially introduced for select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, the Gemini chatbot for Messages is now accessible on a wider range of devices, specifically those with 6 GB of RAM or higher.
This expansion aims to democratize access to Google's AI-powered chatbot, which aids users in crafting messages, brainstorming ideas, and more.
According to Google's support page, Gemini in Messages currently supports languages such as French in Canada and English in various countries.
Despite its availability in over 165 regions globally, the platform notably excludes European Union countries at present.
Google has assured users of its commitment to expand Gemini's availability to more languages and regions in the future.
In a statement obtained by GSM Arena, Google expressed particular enthusiasm about launching Gemini in India, citing the country's vibrant mobile-first culture.
The service supports English and nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, catering to a diverse user base.
Google also introduced Gemini Advanced, powered by 1.5 Pro technology, which enhances the chatbot's capabilities with a 1-million token context window, document uploads, and data analysis features.
This advanced version is poised to further streamline communication and productivity for users leveraging AI-driven assistance.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

