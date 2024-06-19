Business Standard
Apple working on affordable version of Vision Pro headset for 2025: Report

The more affordable mixed-reality headset by Apple would likely feature the same high-resolution display as the Vision Pro but would be priced close to high-end iPhone model

Apple Vision Pro AR headset

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, the tech giant has been exploring ways to reduce the cost of Vision Pro’s internal components and is simultaneously working on a more affordable model which is expected to hit the market by the end of 2025. 

According to the report, Apple has been concerned about the decline in the sales of the Vision Pro headset and likely considers its hefty price tag and heavy construction responsible for it. With a more affordable variant, which is said to be referred to as “N109” internally, Apple wants to cut down the weight by “at least one-third”. While the company is not expected to make any compromises on the device’s high-resolution display, other components which Apple considers not so important might get removed from future models. 
As for the pricing, the report stated that Apple is aiming for a price tag close to the high-end iPhone model. Bloomberg in a report last year also stated that Apple could be working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset that could be priced around $1,500 to $2,500. This aligns with the recent report as the 1TB storage model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently available from $1,599 on Apple’s website.

Apple launched its maiden mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, earlier this year, however, its availability at the time of launch was limited to the US market. During the Worldwide Developers conference (WWDC), earlier this month, Apple announced that the headset will be heading out to more regions including China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. There was no confirmation about the availability of the headset in India.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

