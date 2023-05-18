close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries: Report

The company said it will purge the content in inactive accounts within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos

IANS San Francisco
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an effort to provide Google Workspace to more small business owners, the tech giant has launched the Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries.

"We are excited to provide #GoogleWorkspace to more small business owners. Today, we are launching the Google Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries," Google Workspace wrote in a tweet.

Google Workspace Individual keeps users on a @gmail.com address and offers 1 TB of storage and more features across Gmail, Google Calendar, and Meet.

The plan costs $9.99 per month in the US.

The service debuted in five countries in 2021 before expanding to Europe and Asia a year later.

After adding 20 new markets, Google Workspace Individual is now available in 52 countries.

Also Read

Google Workspace introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

Lightspeed backs workspace startup 'OfficeBanao' with $6 mn in funding

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here

Meanwhile, Google has said it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven't been used or signed in for at least two years.

The company said it will purge the content in inactive accounts within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos.

Google also said that it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and the earliest the company will begin deleting accounts is December 2023.

--IANS

shs/prw/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Google Alphabet

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

youtube
2 min read

Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for Phone (2): Details

Nothing
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Realme Narzo N53 (Photo: Realme)
2 min read

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon