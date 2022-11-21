JUST IN
Google adds new Material You toggle design to Docs, Sheets, Slides
Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official
Apple's latest watchOS 9 update brings proper battery-saving mode
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Elon Musk's upheaval
Twitter's mass exodus of employees under Musk spurs fear site will decay
Most of BSNL's 125,000 new 4G towers to come up in rural areas
Apple Watch can help detect silent heart abnormalities, reveals study
FakeCatcher: Know everything about Intel's real-time deepfake detector tech
Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities
Samsung's affordable Galaxy A14 5G may feature Exynos 1330 processor
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft introduces 'sign language view' feature in Teams for deaf users
Business Standard

Google Workspace introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats

Google has introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in "Spaces", which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace

Topics
Google office | Google | Google search engine

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Workspace
Google Workspace

Google has introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in "Spaces", which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace.

According to TechCrunch, in larger Workspaces, these Chats conversations can be difficult to keep up with unless users are always checking their Spaces for new conversations in Chats.

The Workspace Spaces Chat conversation summary will appear at the top of the Chats within Spaces, summarising any unread chatter in the Chats conversation.

By clicking on the summary of the Spaces Chats, users will jump straight to the conversation, even if it's already visible and the conversation summary has only summarised a few lines of the Chats conversation, according to the report.

To turn the conversation summary on and off, users will need to go on Google Chat, then click Settings > Conversation summary and then tick or untick the box next to 'show summaries in spaces that have many unread messages'.

Also, last week, the tech giant announced that it will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb' (DND) feature on its Chats platform.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google office

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 08:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU