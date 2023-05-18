close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Galaxy F54 is likely to come with Super AMOLED+ display and Android 13 OS out of the box, according to sources

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung is geared up to launch a premium Galaxy F series smartphone called Galaxy F54 later this month that will offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launch by the South Korean giant in the country.

Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that Galaxy F54 will come with super-steady OIS as well as a new 'Astrolapse' feature for photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy F54 is tipped to get Samsung's flagship Nightography feature, enabling consumers to take great pictures in low-light conditions.

The device will add to Samsung's portfolio of premium 5G smartphones and will help the company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

Galaxy F54 is likely to come with Super AMOLED+ display and Android 13 OS out of the box, according to sources.

Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target young Indian consumers. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail channels.

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here

Course5 Intelligence raises $55 mn to boost investments in generative AI

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

In March, the company launched Galaxy F14 5G with a segment-only 6000mAh battery in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

Galaxy F14 5G supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones smartphones

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Realme Narzo N53 (Photo: Realme)
2 min read

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Course5 Intelligence raises $55 mn to boost investments in generative AI

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV (Photo: Samsung.com)
2 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Sensex ends lower for third straight day, slips 129 pts; SBI, ITC dip 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon