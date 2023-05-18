Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Samsung is geared up to launch a premium Galaxy F series smartphone called Galaxy F54 later this month that will offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launch by the South Korean giant in the country.

Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that Galaxy F54 will come with super-steady OIS as well as a new 'Astrolapse' feature for photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy F54 is tipped to get Samsung's flagship Nightography feature, enabling consumers to take great pictures in low-light conditions.

The device will add to Samsung's portfolio of premium 5G smartphones and will help the company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

Galaxy F54 is likely to come with Super AMOLED+ display and Android 13 OS out of the box, according to sources.

Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target young Indian consumers. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail channels.

Also Read Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A mixed bag of several hits and some misses Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here Course5 Intelligence raises $55 mn to boost investments in generative AI Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

In March, the company launched Galaxy F14 5G with a segment-only 6000mAh battery in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

Galaxy F14 5G supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

--IANS

na/