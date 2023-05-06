close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service

IANS San Francisco
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has said that it is now making its AI chatbot Bard available to users with Workspace accounts.

On the official Bard changelog, Google announced that Workspace accounts can now access the platform.

However, to enable access, Workspace admins must first enable Bard for their domains. Once enabled, Workspace accounts will have the same level of access as consumer accounts.

In a separate blogpost, Google explained that Bard settings for managed accounts will soon be available under 'Early access apps' and will be gradually rolled out in the upcoming days.

"Beginning today, Workspace admins will have the option to open up access to Bard for their end users through the newly introduced Early Access Apps control," Google said in blogpost on Friday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the admin control to enable or disable access to Bard will be available for all Google Workspace customers, even if Bard isn't available in your country yet.

Also Read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Moderation assurances from developers; Apple approves ChatGPT-driven app

Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident

Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

Facebook blocks more than 10 fake ChatGPT apps trying to frame users

AI's threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change: Pioneer

India witnesses 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive homescreen widget on its devices in the near future.

According to 9to5Google, the Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon, complete with a homescreen widget.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Chatbot

First Published: May 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

Google
2 min read

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident

Twitter
2 min read

Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

ChatGPT
2 min read

Facebook blocks more than 10 fake ChatGPT apps trying to frame users

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

AI's threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change: Pioneer

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
3 min read
Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
3 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

Paytm
3 min read

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
3 min read

Here's why airlines keep folding in India's booming aviation market

Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff hold placards during a protest organized by Jet Airways India employees in Delhi in 2019.
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon