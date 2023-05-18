“We have always been committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology and a leap-forward experience. We at realme have worked with Amazon to understand the needs of Indian customers to develop this smartphone which combines style and functionality with cutting-edge features,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, Business Development Manager, Realme Narzo.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched the Narzo N53 smartphone in India. Touted as its slimmest smartphone, at 7.49mm, the smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charging. The Realme Narzo N53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999. It will be available in special sale on May 22, from 2 pm to 4 pm. First official sale starts on May 24 at 12 noon on Amazon India and Realme.