Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched the Narzo N53 smartphone in India. Touted as its slimmest smartphone, at 7.49mm, the smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W fast wired charging. The Realme Narzo N53 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999. It will be available in special sale on May 22, from 2 pm to 4 pm. First official sale starts on May 24 at 12 noon on Amazon India and Realme.
“We have always been committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology and a leap-forward experience. We at realme have worked with Amazon to understand the needs of Indian customers to develop this smartphone which combines style and functionality with cutting-edge features,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, Business Development Manager, Realme Narzo.
Realme Narzo N53: Specifications
The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Unisoc T612 chip, the phone comes with 33W fast wired charging, which is said to charge the phone’s battery by up to 50 per cent in 31 minutes and achieve a full charge in 88 minutes. As for the camera, the phone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The phone’s imaging features include night mode, portrait mode, HDR, and more. The Narzo N53 is Realme’s second offering with mini capsule feature, which displays useful information and options on the screen next to front camera notch area.