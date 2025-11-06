Google's new Theme Pack app for Pixels lets you customise wallpapers, icons

Google has released a new app called Theme Packs on the Play Store, designed to let Pixel users refresh the look and sound of their phones in one tap. According to its description, the app allows users to instantly apply coordinated themes across the system — changing the wallpaper, accent colour, app icons, and even sound elements.
The first available collection on this app is a seasonal “Wicked: For Good!” theme pack, inspired by the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie scheduled to release soon. The pack includes three distinct styles — “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba” — reflecting the movie’s characters and aesthetic.
Currently, the Theme Packs app supports Pixel 6 and newer models and can be downloaded from the Play Store. However, users won’t be able to use it just yet. Despite being installable, the app remains inactive. According to a report by PhoneArena, this will remain inactive until Google rolls out its next Pixel Feature Drop (Android 16 QPR2), which is likely to be rolled out this month.
Several users have reported that while the app appears as installed on the Play Store, it doesn’t show up in the app drawer or settings, suggesting it’s awaiting activation through the upcoming system update. When Business Standard tried to verify this independently, the app was installed on the Pixel 9a; however, no changes were made on the handset. According to a report by 9to5Google, users should be able to access this from Wallpaper & Style, but nothing is live today after installing the application.