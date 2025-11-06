Android 16-based Realme UI 7 beta rollout soon: Check schedule, eligibility

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced the open beta rollout schedule of the Realme UI 7.0 interface based on Android 16. The new UI will come pre-installed on Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro. However, as for existing Realme users, the rollout of the Realme UI 7.0 skin in the open beta phase will commence in the fourth quarter of this year, which is ongoing.
The company, while sharing the rollout roadmap, said, “This version brings a bold leap forward in intelligence, personalisation, and smoothness, making your realme experience smarter, faster, and more connected than ever before.”
Realme UI 7.0 open beta rollout schedule and eligible models
2025 Q4
- Realme GT 7, 7T, 7 Pro, 7 Dream Edition
- Realme GT 6, 6T
- Realme P4, P4 Plus
- Realme P3, P3x, P3 Lite, P3 Pro, P3 Ultra
- Realme P2 Pro
- Realme P1 Pro
- Realme 15, 15 Pro
- Realme 14T, 14x, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Plus
- Realme 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Plus
- Realme 12, 12x, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Plus
- Realme Narzo 80 Lite, 80x, 80 Pro
- Realme Narzo 70x, Narzo N65
- Realme C75, C73, C65, C63
2026 Q1
- Realme 13 Plus
- Realme 12 Plus
- Realme Narzo 70, 70 Pro, 70 Turbo
- Realme P1, P1 Speed
- Realme 15T, 15x
Realme UI 7.0: Details
Design and Interface
According to a FoneArena report, Realme UI 7.0 introduces a refreshed Light Glass Design that brings layered transparency and depth inspired by real glass textures. The new Ice Cube Icons reportedly replace flat visuals with crystalline details, while the Misty Glass Control Centre adds a frosted look to improve visibility and aesthetics. A redesigned Breathing Dock refines layout spacing for a cleaner, more structured appearance.
AI and Cross-Device Integration
The update will reportedly extend connectivity beyond Android, supporting iPhone and Apple Watch Connect for call, message, and health data sync across devices. On the AI front, AI Notify Brief is likely to deliver summarised daily updates, AI Framing Master might offer real-time composition tips for photos, and AI Gaming Coach is said to optimise performance by studying user behaviour and gameplay patterns.
Performance and Productivity
Powered by the new Flux Engine, Realme UI 7.0 will reportedly be up to 15 per cent faster in responsiveness, it is said to get a 22 per cent boost in overall performance, and offer 29 per cent smoother app scrolling. The improved Multi-task Sidebar might allow quick access to apps and tools during active sessions, while Seamless Animations is likely to ensure fluid and natural transitions across the interface.
Customisation and Themes
According to FoneArena, the upgraded Flux Theme 2.0 will enhance personalisation with large-text themes, a panoramic Always-On Display, and support for Live Photos and video wallpapers with AI-powered depth effects. Users might also be able to customise fingerprint animations, resize or recolour interactive desktop icons, add new widgets, and choose from multiple lock screen layouts.