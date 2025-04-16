Google Pixel 9a now on sale in India with introductory offers: Price, specs

Google’s newest A-series smartphone, the Pixel 9a, is set to go on sale in India starting April 16. The device is currently available for purchase through Reliance Digital, with wider availability on other retail partners, including e-commerce platform Flipkart, expected later in the day.
Launched on March 19, the phone is offered in a single variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Powered by the same Tensor G4 chip that powers the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a brings a refreshed design, a brighter display, and Google’s latest Gemini-powered AI tools.
Google Pixel 9a: India pricing and launch offers
The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 and comes in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in three colours — Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain — and can be purchased online through Flipkart and partner retailers such as Reliance Digital and Tata Croma. ALSO READ | Google Pixel 9a available in select regions, coming to India on April 16
As part of the introductory offers, buyers can avail a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards. No-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months are also available.
Additionally, the Pixel 9a will come with:
- Three months of Google One subscription
- Three months of YouTube Premium subscription
- Six months of Fitbit Premium subscription
Google Pixel 9a: Key details
The Pixel 9a debuts with a redesigned chassis featuring flat edges and a 6.3-inch Actua display. Google claims the screen is 35 per cent brighter than its predecessor, reaching up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
For photography, the dual-camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. This is also the first A-series Pixel to offer Macro Focus. Google’s AI tools like Magic Editor, Best Take, Add Me, Auto Frame, and Reimagine improve the imaging experience further.
The Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh battery, which Google claims provides over 30 hours of use on a single charge and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. It runs Android 15 from the start and is promised seven years of software support — including major Android updates, security patches, and Pixel drops.
Google Pixel 9a: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua (1080 x 2,424) pOLED, 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and 2,700 nits peak brightness
- Audio: Stereo speakers
- Thickness:8.9mm
- Weight: 185.9g
- Configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Battery: 5,100 mAh
- Charging: Wired and wireless (Qi standard)
- Processor: Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor
- Rear camera: 48MP (f/1.7) with optical image stabilisation + 13MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)
- Front camera: 13MP (f/2.2)
- Port: USB-C 3.2
- Connectivity: 5G, near-field communication, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3