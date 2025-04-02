Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get minor design upgrades: What to expect

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get minor design upgrades: What to expect

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be a modest generational upgrade, and most of the changes are likely to happen on the software side

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Images of Google’s next-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, have reportedly appeared online, suggesting that the device will look very similar to its predecessor. According to a report by Android Headlines, the images show a modest generational upgrade, and most of the changes or upgrades will be made to the software of the device itself.
 
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect
 
The renders show a familiar layout, including the signature rear camera module, a punch-hole front camera on the cover display, and another camera positioned in the top-right corner of the inner screen. The overall size also appears to remain almost the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, measuring about 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches when unfolded.
 
 
One noticeable improvement may be a smaller gap at the hinge on the left side of the display – a small but welcome improvement in build quality and user experience.

Also Read

Project Astra

Google Project Astra: How to share phone's screen, camera with Gemini Live

Google Messages

Google Messages may soon get features for improved group chat experience

Google Photos

Google might revamp Photos app with streamlined interface: What to expect

Perplexity

Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

Google Gemini 2.5 Pro experimental Model

Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro model is now available for free users: What's new

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature Google’s next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, bringing better performance and efficiency. Additionally, the device could launch at a slightly lower price than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which was first sold at $1,799, according to sources mentioned by Android Headlines.
 
Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 10 is also unlikely to have a major redesign. Separate renders suggest an almost identical exterior to its predecessor, with the main difference being the addition of a third camera on the back.
 

More From This Section

Realme Narzo 80x 5G

Realme to launch Narzo 80 series 5G smartphones on April 9: What to expect

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

flipkart

India's tech startups worth $100 billion seen seeking IPOs by 2027

Vivo X200s (Source: Vivo China)

Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon