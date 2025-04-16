Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI exploring social network that could directly rival Elon Musk's X

OpenAI exploring social network that could directly rival Elon Musk's X

OpenAI eyes social media debut with ChatGPT image tool at core; Altman seeks feedback as rivalry with Musk, Meta intensifies over real-time AI data dominance

A proprietary social platform could provide OpenAI with a valuable stream of real-time data. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is reportedly developing a social media platform similar to X (formerly Twitter), The Verge reported citing sources familiar with the initiative. Though still in its nascent stages, the internal prototype is said to centre around ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities, embedded within a social-style feed. 
The Verge mentioned CEO Sam Altman has quietly sought external feedback on the concept. It remains unclear whether OpenAI aims to release the platform as an independent application or integrate it directly into the ChatGPT app — which recently topped global download charts. 
Should OpenAI proceed with a social media rollout, it may intensify the rivalry between Altman and Elon Musk. In February, Musk made an unsolicited $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI. Altman responded with a jab, joking that OpenAI would consider purchasing Twitter for $9.74 billion instead. “No thank you, but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want," Altman had said.
 
 

Potential competition With Meta

The move also positions OpenAI to compete with Meta, which is reportedly preparing its own standalone AI assistant app featuring a social feed. When initial reports surfaced suggesting Meta’s intent to challenge ChatGPT, Altman cheekily replied on X: “Ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app”.
 

Strategic value in real-time data

A proprietary social platform could provide OpenAI with a valuable stream of real-time data — something its competitors like X and Meta already use to refine their AI systems. Musk’s Grok AI draws from X content, and Meta leverages user activity across its platforms to train Llama, its large language model.  Also Read: AI won't need to take orders from humans soon: Ex-Google boss Eric Schmidt

Image tool gains popularity, strains GPU

In March, OpenAI introduced its newest image-generation feature, which is believed to be the foundation for a possible social media initiative. The tool enables users to create a wide range of visuals, including diagrams, infographics, logos, business cards, and stock images. It also allows image-based customisation, such as transforming a pet photo into a painting or modifying a professional portrait. 
Anime-style illustrations of user-uploaded photos have been widely shared on X and other platforms, contributing to the tool’s growing popularity. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined in, updating his X profile picture to one produced by the new image feature. 
“While it is ‘super fun seeing people love images’” in ChatGPT, Altman acknowledged on X, “Our GPUs are melting,” alluding to the intense demand on the company’s graphics processing units. He also noted that OpenAI would temporarily restrict usage of the feature while efforts are made to improve its efficiency.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

