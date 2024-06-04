Business Standard
Google to lay off at least 100 employees from its cloud unit teams

Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and "go to market" strategy were some of the positions cut

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Alphabet-owned Google is laying off at least 100 employees from several teams in its cloud unit, CNBC reported on Monday.
 
Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and "go to market" strategy were some of the positions cut, the report said, citing internal correspondence.
 
"We continue to evolve our business to meet our customers' priorities and the significant opportunity ahead", a spokesperson for Google told Reuters in an emailed statement.
 
"We maintain our commitment to investing in areas that are critical to our business and ensure our long-term success." The report comes after the California-based tech giant laid off an unspecified number of employees across different teams in April as it cracks down on costs.
 
Google also laid off hundreds of employees in January following a slew of recent job cuts across the tech and media industry as companies grapple with economic uncertainty.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

