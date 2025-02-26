Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Green Frontier Capital to invest Rs 100 cr in climate-tech firms this year

Green Frontier Capital to invest Rs 100 cr in climate-tech firms this year

Founder Sandiip Bhammer says the climate tech-focused VC firm only invests in companies that address three 'D's: decarbonisation, digitisation, and disruption

Sandiip Bhammer, founder & co-managing partner, Green Frontier Capital
Premium

Sandiip Bhammer, founder & co-managing partner, Green Frontier Capital

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Green Frontier Capital, India’s first climate tech-focused venture capital firm, is ramping up its investments to drive the country’s low-carbon transition. In an interview with Udisha Srivastav, founder & co-managing partner, Sandiip Bhammer, shared insights into the firm’s investment strategy, key focus areas for 2025, and plans for deploying a Rs 1,500 crore corpus under its newly launched SEBI-approved Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund.
 
What are the number of companies you have invested in till now? 
We only invest in Indian companies. In total, we have invested in 12 companies.
Topics : Climate Change Technology Startup

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon