Green Frontier Capital to invest Rs 100 cr in climate-tech firms this year

Green Frontier Capital , India’s first climate tech-focused venture capital firm, is ramping up its investments to drive the country’s low-carbon transition. In an interview with Udisha Srivastav, founder & co-managing partner, Sandiip Bhammer, shared insights into the firm’s investment strategy, key focus areas for 2025, and plans for deploying a Rs 1,500 crore corpus under its newly launched SEBI-approved Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund.

What are the number of companies you have invested in till now?

We only invest in Indian companies. In total, we have invested in 12 companies.