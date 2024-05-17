Business Standard
GTA 6 with 'unparalleled entertainment experience' coming in 2025: Report

At the earnings call, Take-Two Interactive said that the last iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 5, which was released back in 2013, has sold over 200 million units to date

Image: Grand Theft Auto VI

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Take-Two Interactive, parent company of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game series maker Rockstar Games, has shared details about the GTA 6 release date. According to a report by The Verge, Take-Two at its quarterly earnings call said that the next instalment in the GTA video game series can be expected in “fall of 2025”.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase,” the company said, as reported by The Verge.
At the earnings call, the company said that the last iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 5, which was released back in 2013, has sold over 200 million units till date. The Verge stated that this makes the video game the second best-selling title in history, behind Microsoft’s Minecraft.

GTA 6: Details

Rockstar Games, the subsidiary video game studio of Take-Two, released the trailer for the upcoming GTA 6 game in December, last year. The company has not revealed any more details about the highly anticipated game since, but it has confirmed that the video game will be released initially on gaming consoles such as PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, and Series S. There is still no confirmation about the availability of GTA 6 on PCs.

The next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise will be set in Vice City- a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in the 2002 video game GTA: Vice City. The video game will likely revolve around the story of Lucia, the first female protagonist in the franchise. However, there are multiple reports stating that the videogame will feature multiple playable characters apart from the female lead.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

