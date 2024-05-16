Business Standard
India ranks first in adoption of GenAI across Asia-Pacific: Deloitte India

The report said that GenAI could significantly affect 17 per cent of working hours across the Asia Pacific, amounting to almost 1.1 billion work hours annually

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

With 93 per cent of students and 83 per cent of employees actively engaging with the technology, India ranks first in the adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) across Asia-Pacific, a report released by Deloitte India on Thursday showed. It, however, added that only 50 per cent of these employees believe their managers know they use this technology.

The findings were a part of the "Generative AI in the Asia Pacific: Young Employees Lead as Employers Play Catch-Up" report, based on a survey of 11,900 individuals across 13 countries in the region. It also noted that over the next five years, an increase of a whopping 182 per cent is anticipated in the daily usage of GenAI.
The report said that GenAI could significantly affect 17 per cent of working hours across the Asia Pacific, amounting to almost 1.1 billion work hours annually. Across the Asia-Pacific region, GenAI users save an average of 6.3 hours per week. "Indian users save even more time, with an average of 7.85 hours weekly, allowing for increased focus on skill acquisition," it added.

Moreover, 86 per cent of Indian GenAI users reported that the technology enhanced their productivity. In Asia-Pacific, 83 per cent said this technology improves their ideation capabilities.

However, businesses may not be fully implementing this technology. According to the survey, around 75 per cent of the users said that their businesses were falling behind on GenAI adoption.

The findings of the survey also showed that there is a need to address the challenges of this technology.

"To fully use this transformative technology, it is crucial to address implementation challenges and deepen our understanding of its capabilities. Despite its clear benefits, obstacles such as implementation complexities, risk aversion, and knowledge gaps impede widespread adoption," said Anjani Kumar, partner (consulting) at Deloitte India.

“Leaders should use these technologies not only for efficiency gains but also to fundamentally reshape business models and processes. Overcoming implementation hurdles requires proactive engagement and a comprehensive understanding of AI’s capabilities among stakeholders," Kumar said.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

