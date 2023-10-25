close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

HMD announces Easy Pay financing solution in partnership with DMI Finance

HMD said the Easy Pay is available at over 4,000 retail stores in the country where consumers can purchase Nokia smartphone by availing financing through digital process

HMD Global Easy Pay

HMD Global Easy Pay financing solution for Nokia smartphones (Photo: Khalid Anzar)

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finnish smartphone maker and Nokia’s official brand licensee HMD Global on October 25 announced “Easy Pay” financing solution in partnership with India’s DMI Finance. HMD said the Easy Pay is available at over 4,000 retail stores in the country where consumers can purchase Nokia smartphones by availing financing through digital process. Though a paperless process, HMD said consumers would require Aadhaar number, PAN card number, and Bank account to get “personalised offers” on the Easy Pay.
"At HMD Global, our commitment to providing users with quality and accessible smartphones has been unwavering. HMD Easy Pay is the realization of that commitment, a ground-breaking financing program that places Nokia smartphones within reach of all. We are thrilled to be partnering with DMI Finance to bring this revolutionary solution to our customers," said Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC, HMD Global.
HMD said its Easy Pay financing solution pivots on features such as instant and paperless process, diverse consumer base including new to credit individuals, quick disbursal in two-hour timeline, no-interest equated instalment, and transparent down payment options with no hidden fees.
The HMD Easy Pay Program covers a variety of Nokia smartphone models, including the Nokia G42 8/256GB, Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro, offering options to suit diverse customer preferences.
HMD Global said it aims to make smartphone ownership more inclusive and accessible with the Easy pay initiative.
The Easy Pay financing solution from HMD Global covers four Nokia smartphones – Nokia G42 (8GB +256GB), Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro.
"In a world where affordability is a central concern in the mobile phone industry, our goal is to provide device financing solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of consumers, including those who are new to credit. Thanks to our advanced technology and the integration of the HMD Soft Lock solution in the backend, this vision is becoming a reality,” said Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director, DMI Finance.

Also Read

HMD Global launches Nokia C32 budget phone in India: Price, specs, and more

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

HMD Global to launch a new mobile phone brand line parallel to Nokia: CEO

HMD Global launches Nokia G42 5G budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

OnePlus 12: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 2K display, and more confirmed

GoPro MAX 360 action camera is in active development: Product VP Pablo Lema

Apple likely to rollout iOS 17.1 update on Oct 25 for supported iPhones

US states sue Meta claiming its platforms are addictive, harm mental health

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for next-gen premium smartphones

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Nokia HMD Global Nokia HMD Global smartphones NBFCs

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon