HMD announces Easy Pay financing solution in partnership with DMI Finance

Finnish smartphone maker and Nokia ’s official brand licensee HMD Global on October 25 announced “Easy Pay” financing solution in partnership with India’s DMI Finance. HMD said the Easy Pay is available at over 4,000 retail stores in the country where consumers can purchase Nokia smartphones by availing financing through digital process. Though a paperless process, HMD said consumers would require Aadhaar number, PAN card number, and Bank account to get “personalised offers” on the Easy Pay.

"At HMD Global, our commitment to providing users with quality and accessible smartphones has been unwavering. HMD Easy Pay is the realization of that commitment, a ground-breaking financing program that places Nokia smartphones within reach of all. We are thrilled to be partnering with DMI Finance to bring this revolutionary solution to our customers," said Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC, HMD Global.

HMD said its Easy Pay financing solution pivots on features such as instant and paperless process, diverse consumer base including new to credit individuals, quick disbursal in two-hour timeline, no-interest equated instalment, and transparent down payment options with no hidden fees.

The HMD Easy Pay Program covers a variety of Nokia smartphone models, including the Nokia G42 8/256GB, Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro, offering options to suit diverse customer preferences.

HMD Global said it aims to make smartphone ownership more inclusive and accessible with the Easy pay initiative.

"In a world where affordability is a central concern in the mobile phone industry, our goal is to provide device financing solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of consumers, including those who are new to credit. Thanks to our advanced technology and the integration of the HMD Soft Lock solution in the backend, this vision is becoming a reality,” said Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director, DMI Finance.