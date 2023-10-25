GoPro MAX 360 action camera is in active development: Product VP Pablo Lema

GoPro recently introduced the Hero 12 Black action camera with features such as sensor of 8:7 aspect ratio, vertical videos, HDR, support for Bluetooth mics, and more. Many of these features in the Hero 12 Black are informed by insights into markets like India, said PABLO LEMA, Vice President, Product Management, GoPro, in an email interview with Khalid Anzar. Below are the edited excerpts:

GoPro pioneered the popularisation of action cameras, but the market now features a plethora of competitors. In light of this, could you elaborate on GoPro's alignment with technological advancements as of 2023?

We created the category and have led the market since we introduced our first camera in 2001. We don’t align with the technology available, we drive it. We maintain a leadership position by developing a product roadmap 3 - 4 years out and beyond while also staying in tune with real-time developments in how people are using their tech and sharing their content. This helps ensure our current hardware, software and subscription offerings are the most appealing and relevant to our users while allowing us to build compelling new tech.

With the continuous enhancement of smartphone imaging technology, even fundamental GoPro features like Hypersmooth stabilization are now standard in premium smartphones. How does GoPro perceive this shifting landscape?

GoPro devices and software are complementary to the smartphones. They (smartphones) provide an imaging solution for mostly different use cases. Our products are tailored to enable the best imaging in use cases where using a phone would not be ideal. GoPro share a very core DNA – they are rugged, waterproof and versatile. Users love the ability to mount our products in places that create the most compelling and different perspectives of whatever they are doing. These unique abilities make GoPro devices both very different from a phone but also complementary to the phone when capturing any event.

The recent addition of the Mini model to the Black series was noteworthy, but the 360-degree camera line (MAX) has not seen an upgrade in a considerable span. Could you shed light on the reasons behind this and share insights into the future trajectory of the Mini line?

Unfortunately, I cannot share any information into our future products as you may expect as a public company. However, I am very happy to share that a successor to the MAX product is in active development and it will be worth the wait!

Shifting the focus to the Indian market, could you provide insights into GoPro's business performance within India?

We see our customers in India using the camera for many of the outdoor activities that are core to the GoPro brand and origin story, including motor biking and driving, diving, snowboarding, river rafting, etc. and lifestyle activities like camping, hiking, picnicking, fishing, and capturing thrilling moments at music concerts and through FPV drone adventures.

Our commitment to the Indian market remains steadfast, underscored by our ongoing investments in amplifying our presence through strategic sales and marketing initiatives. In tandem with this, we are also working with local partners to develop stores and shops in key areas.

Given India's inclination towards budget-conscious products, GoPro appears to be positioned as an aspirational brand within the action camera category. Are there any plans to introduce more budget-friendly products that offer similar functionality to the Black model?

We cannot discuss detailed future plans but we have mentioned in our public earnings statements a renewed focus on introducing entry-level products that would appeal to more budget-friendly customers.

In terms of services, GoPro's subscription service is currently unavailable in India. Could you provide an estimated timeline for its launch in India and its anticipated pricing?

We cannot share any definitive plans at this point but we are actively looking to expand our subscription service into other regions, including India.

I am interested to learn whether there are any specific elements tailored to the preferences of the Indian audience in the recently launched GoPro Black model (Hero 12)

When we look to implement any new capabilities in our products, we leverage our deep customer insights and analytics from around the globe to understand how users are creating and sharing content. Many features in Hero 12 are informed by insights into markets like India. For example, increased desire for sharing of short clips through WhatsApp and other vertical video-friendly sites drove us to launch Vertical Video in Hero 12 Black. This leverages our unique 8:7 sensor to allow users to capture video that is ready to share to vertical social sites without any work. And, the video is a 4K video clip.