close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for next-gen premium smartphones

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is its first mobile platform focusing on generative AI, with support for multi-modal generative AI models including popular large language models (LLMs)

Qualcomm

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S (Photo: Reuters)

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday announced its latest flagship mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Qualcomm said it is its first mobile platform focusing on generative AI, with support for multi-modal generative AI models, including popular large language models (LLMs).

Featuring the Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU), Qualcomm said the chip is capable of running games at 240 frames per second on supported displays. The chip supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, like the previous generation chip, with global illumination a new addition. Paired with Adreno GPU, Qualcomm said the chip is more efficient than the previous Gen 2 chip.

As for the availability, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would be available on flagship devices from global OEMs and smartphone brands, including ASUS, Honor, iQOO, MEIZU, NIO, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Also Read: Apple event on October 30: 24-inch iMac, MacBook Pro, and M3 chip expected

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC boasts an AI engine, with genAI capabilities for stable diffusion for image generation. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform is based on 4nm processing technology. It has a new Kryo CPU, which the company said delivers up to 30 per cent more performance and 20 per cent more efficient rates compared to its predecessor. Besides, the CPU comes with five performance cores, up to 3.2 GHz, and two efficiency cores, up to 2.3 GHz.

Qualcomm said the chip can deliver high-end gaming performance, featuring hardware-accelerated ray tracing with global illumination. The Adreno GPU is said to be 25 per cent faster and more efficient, supporting 240 fps gaming on supported displays.

For cameras, the chip is powered by AI capabilities. The chip boasts a “Video Object Eraser” by Arcsoft that would allow OEMs and smartphone makers to implement features that would let users remove unwanted elements and people from videos.

Also Read: Foldable phones are redefining how we interact with our smartphones

For connectivity, it boasts the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 System with support for Wi-Fi 7 802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac, 802.11a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth 5.4. The chip also supports 24-bit 96 kHz lossless music over Bluetooth, USB Version 3.1 Gen 2, USB Type-C, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Apple event on October 30: 24-inch iMac, MacBook Pro, and M3 chip expected

'Data law prompting organisations to make investments in right frameworks'

AI exploitation by cyber criminals escalates online security risks

Consumers disapprovingly pay convenience fees on online platforms: Survey

Nothing announces deals and offers on Phone (2), Ear (2), and more: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Artificial intelligence Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm smartphones

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon